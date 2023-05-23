A-Gas Partners with Chemours to Bring UL-Listed, FM-Approved Recycled HFC-227ea to the OEM Fire Suppression System Market

BOWLING GREEN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / A-Gas has signed an agreement with The Chemours Company to license FM fire test data for HFC-227ea. With this data, A-Gas aims to bring the first UL-listed, FM-approved recycled HFC-227ea to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) fire suppression system market. A-Gas will market the product as FM-200R starting in the summer of 2023.

Marketed under The Chemours Company's trademark, FM-200, HFC-227ea is a widely accepted replacement for Halon 1301. Since the production of CFCs and bromine-containing compounds has ceased, HFC-227ea has been an acceptable alternative. HFC-227ea leaves no residue on valuable equipment after discharge and can be used to protect a wide range of applications. It contains no bromine or chlorine and does not contribute to the destruction of the ozone.

With the introduction of recycled, UL-listed, and FM-approved HFC-227ea as an available clean agent, A-Gas and Chemours are enabling the industry to utilize a recycled and circular option for their "first fill" needs. This is especially important now that the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act has been enacted. The AIM Act phases down the importation and production of HFCs in the US and will phase down an additional 30% from baseline levels in 2024.

"We're thrilled to build on our longstanding partnership and collaboration with Chemours in order to bring more recycled and certified Fire Suppression products to market," said Mike Armstrong, Managing Director and President, Americas, at A-Gas. "This is just another example of how A-Gas works with stakeholders across the industry to increase lifecycle management and participation in the circular economy."

"A-Gas can continue to provide our customers with the critical products they need to keep critical systems, property, and people safe," stated Tyler Roberts, Vice President of Fire Protection and Environmental Services at A-Gas. "As a leader in the fire protection industry, we're proud that we can serve our customers while protecting the environment."

"Chemours is committed to creating a better world through the power of our chemistry, and that requires partnering across the value chain," said Joseph Martinko, Americas Senior Director of Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours. "Given our shared focus on sustainability, A-Gas was the ideal choice for the OEM Fire Suppression market. We're proud that this agreement not only helps advance the objectives of the EPA AIM Act, it also helps advance circularity and safety in this critical industry."

About A-Gas

A-Gas (US), headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International (headquartered in Bristol, UK) and is the world's largest refrigerant recovery and reclamation company. The company's core business offers environmental solutions and lifecycle management services for ozone depleting substances and global warming agents including CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs, and Halons in the HVAC/Refrigeration and Fire Suppression Industries. For more information about A-Gas, please visit agas.com/us.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure, Opteon, Freon, Teflon, Viton, Nafion, and Krytox. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

