Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce the opening of its Toronto office in First Canadian Place. Couloir Capital is a research-driven investment dealer focused on emerging companies in the natural resources sector.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA will head up the Toronto office's capital raising and research expansion efforts as Executive VP, Toronto. Mr. Schloo brings over 10 years of capital markets, operations, and assurance experience at KPMG Canada, Price Waterhouse Coopers, and Sun Life Financial. In more recent years, Mr. Schloo was the interim CFO and VP of Corporate and Business Development at Ion Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION). Mr. Schloo is currently the President, CEO, and Director of Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (FSE: Y66) and also holds Board positions on multiple private and public companies with a focus on the natural resource sector. Mr. Schloo will maintain his current roles and devote time to contributing value to Couloir Capital and Couloir Securities with $85 million in associated capital-raising opportunities to date. Mr. Schloo holds the Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, and Chartered Financial Analyst designations. He is a licensed prospector in the province of Ontario and registered as a Dealing Representative (broker) at Couloir Securities. We are very excited to have Mr. Schloo be a part of the Couloir Capital team and Toronto expansion.

In addition, the firm added Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. as a Senior Mining Analyst. Ron will be providing equity research on select issuers as well as providing overall guidance to the research offering. Ron brings over 30 years of engineering and investment industry experience at numerous firms including Dundee Capital, Pathway Asset Management, and Marquest Asset Management. He holds an MBA from Western and a degree in geological engineering from the University of Waterloo.

Our affiliated firm, Couloir Securities, is approved by the Ontario Securities Commission to serve clients as a private placement dealer (Exempt Market Dealer) in the province. Investment opportunities include non-brokered private placements primarily in the resource sector. Tax-advantaged flow-through share offerings are frequently available.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, and many more, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Resource companies are invited to contact us to discuss your financing and equity research plans. Investors in the sector can also contact us for current opportunities available through our offerings. We look forward to working with you to advance your company's goals.

Peter Schloo, EVP

(905) 505-0918

peter@couloircapital.com

Ron Wortel, Senior Mining Analyst

(416) 460-2960

ron@couloircapital.com

