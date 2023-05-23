Regulatory News:

PHERECYDES Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in extended phage therapy for treating antibiotic-resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces that it has published the exemption document relating to the proposed combination with Erytech Pharma (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP).

The document may be consulted on the company's website at www.pherecydes-finance.com in the General Meeting section.

About PHERECYDES

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative extended phage therapy approach, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around thirty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, please visit www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

