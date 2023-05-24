Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023 | 00:02
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-Mobile: T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Reveal 2022/23 T Challenge Winners

BONN, GERMANY , BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / T-Mobile

T-Mobile, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Press release picture

BONN, Germany and BELLEVUE, Wash., May 23, 2023 /3BL Media/ - Winner, winner! T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Deutsche Telekom's research and development unit announced the latest T Challenge winners at a ceremony in Bonn, Germany. T Challenge, the six-month long global competition driving innovation in Web3 development with 5G comes to a close with the event honoring six companies and their solutions, which demonstrate the powerful potential to reshape how people engage with the internet. The winners are splitting over half a million U.S. dollars and will have the opportunity to further develop and implement their technologies alongside T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom in the U.S. and Europe.

"This year's winners are incredible examples of how 5G goes beyond smartphones," said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile US. "With 5G and Web3, users will have more control over their personal data on the internet than ever before - no matter what device they are using."

"The solutions subsumed under Web3 have a significant impact on the everyday lives of people around the world. Web3 technologies must keep the well-being of its users in mind, which is why we launched this year's T Challenge," said Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. "With the hundreds of applications we received from over 50 countries, this competition and its winners show how important it is to promote a human-centric internet through Web3 development."

Check out the winners:

  • Best Research and Concept: Perfect-iD (Germany)
  • Best Innovation: Shoelace Wireless (United States)
  • Best Solution: UBIRCH (Germany)
  • Most Sustainable Solution: twinu (Germany)
  • Most Customer-Centric Solution: Datapods (Germany)
  • Most Engaging Presentation: Naoris Protocol (Portugal)

For more on the T Challenge winners, visit telekom-challenge.com.

T-Mobile US is the leader in 5G, delivering America's largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier's 5G network covers 326 million people across 2 million square miles - more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 275 million people in America are covered by T-Mobile's super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year - nearly everyone in the country.

For more information on T-Mobile's network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile's Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contacts
T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact
T-Mobile US, Inc.
investor.relations@t-mobile.com
http://investor.t-mobile.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756892/TMobile-US-and-Deutsche-Telekom-Reveal-202223-T-Challenge-Winners

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
