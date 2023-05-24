Internship Program in Second Year Will Include Students from Ukraine and Czech Republic

Westinghouse Electric Company is pleased to announce the hiring of university students from Poland, the Czech Republic and Ukraine for its second Central and Eastern European summer internship program. This program provides a unique learning experience with industry-recognized professionals in the design and support of operating reactors worldwide.

The representatives of Westinghouse with the Rector of the Czech Technical University in Prague. L to R: Jing Zhang, Julie Gogemans, Vojtech Petracek, Petr Brzezina (Westinghouse President for Czech Republic and Slovakia) (Photo: Business Wire)

Westinghouse worked with engineering universities in all three countries to provide these internship opportunities. Fifteen students from Poland, five from the Czech Republic and four from Ukraine will travel to the U.S. for positions at engineering hub locations in Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Last year, Westinghouse offered full-time positions in Poland to all students who were finished or close to finishing their degrees.

"Westinghouse is very invested in developing the next generation of nuclear energy professionals and we do that by providing hands-on opportunities, side-by-side with our world-class team," said David Durham, President, Westinghouse Energy Systems. "This growing internship program builds the future pipeline of talent to deploy and support these important clean energy initiatives in the region and globally."

In November, Poland selected Westinghouse for its first-ever nuclear energy program as the country seeks to decarbonize its electricity grid and enhance its energy security. Westinghouse has a firm commitment from Ukraine for nine AP1000 reactors, the most advanced Gen III+ technology available, and the company is pursuing additional opportunities for new reactors in the Czech Republic and elsewhere in the region.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

