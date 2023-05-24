Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.05.2023 | 08:06
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CT Property Trust Limited - Dividend Announcement

CT Property Trust Limited - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

To: Company Announcements

Date: 24 May 2023

Company: CT Property Trust Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

The Company today announces a quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2023 at a rate 1.0 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date - 15 June 2023

Record Date - 16 June 2023

Payment Date - 30 June 2023

Important information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745403


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.