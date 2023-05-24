DJ RM plc: Board Appointment

24 May 2023

RM plc

Board Appointment

RM plc ("RM" or "the Group"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce that Simon Goodwin has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Building on over 15 years of experience in finance leadership roles, Simon will be central to the Group's transformation strategy and helping to drive value across the business.

Simon is joining RM from MTI Technology where, as Group CFO, he has been responsible for its finance and administrative functions with operations in the UK, France and Germany. He has also held senior finance roles in Getronics, the Dutch ICT business, and Sopra Steria, the digital services and software development consultancy. After qualifying as an accountant, Simon worked in a number of finance and commercial roles for Warner Bros and Marks and Spencer PLC.

Simon will join the Company and the Board on 29 August 2023, and he will replace Emmanuel Walter, Interim CFO, who will be leaving the company later in the year.

Mark Cook, CEO of RM said: "I am delighted to have Simon join RM. I have had the pleasure of working with Simon previously including most latterly at Getronics and I am confident that his depth of knowledge and experience will play a critical role as we strengthen the Group's finances and unlock value for stakeholders. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Emmanuel for his contribution and commitment to RM whilst serving as Interim CFO."

Simon Goodwin said: "I am really looking forward to joining the RM team at this pivotal time for the business. My focus will be about how we continue to deliver value as we capitalise on the multiple opportunities across the Education sector."

The Company confirms that there are no other disclosures that need to be made under Listing Rule 9.6.13 relating to the appointment of Simon Goodwin.

Enquiries:

RM plc Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0)1235 401 805 Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (Interim) investorrelations@rm.com Headland Consultancy Tel: +44 (0)203 805 4822 Stephen Malthouse smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com Chloe Francklin cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors:

RM plc is a leading supplier to the international education sector. Established in 1973, RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning. The education sector is transforming and assimilating digital solutions, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions:

-- RM Resources, an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, andsecondary schools across the UK and to eighty countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment, a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities,and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology, a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools andcolleges.

