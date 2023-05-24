Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
24.05.2023 | 08:31
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 24-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares")

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 published on 20 April 2023, the directors stated their expectation that the semi-annual dividends on the company's preference shares arising during 2023 and 2024 would be paid as they fall due.

In line with that expectation, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2023 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2023 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 2 June 2023.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 245795 
EQS News ID:  1639847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
