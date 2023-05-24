DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares")

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 published on 20 April 2023, the directors stated their expectation that the semi-annual dividends on the company's preference shares arising during 2023 and 2024 would be paid as they fall due.

In line with that expectation, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2023 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2023 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 2 June 2023.

