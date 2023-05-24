The PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) 2023 Scorecard identifies 250 solar modules from 35 manufacturers as "top performers."PVEL, an independent test lab for the downstream solar industry, has published its "2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard." This year's edition names 250 model types of PV modules from 35 manufacturers as "top performers" in PVEL's testing - the most in the company's history. The report summarizes results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a testing regime established by PVEL in 2012 to provide empirical data for PV module benchmarking and project-level energy ...

