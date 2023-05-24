Oppo Brothers Limited: With the warm weather finally on its way, Oppo Brothers launches 4 new ice cream experiences for summer '23

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppo Brothers creates award-winning ice cream at up to 60% less calories and sugar than regular premium ice cream. They're excited to announce the launch of four brand new products for summer 2023.

Oppo Brothers Caramelised Biscuit Swirl Ice Cream 475ml

Oppo Brothers Caramelised Biscuit Swirl is a Biscoff-style caramel ice cream rippled with a sweet, caramel swirl and blended with generous amounts of caramelised biscuit pieces. An indulgent Oppo twist on one of the hottest flavour trends of 2023 - you won't believe it's 95 calories per 100ml.

Oppo Brothers Chocolate Hazelnut Snacking Balls 12 x 14ml

Hot on the heels of their Salted Caramel Snacking balls that took TikTok by storm last year, Oppo have added a new flavour to the snacking balls lineup. Oppo Brothers Chocolate Hazelnut Balls are new bite-size treats made with creamy vanilla ice cream enrobed in thick Belgian milk chocolate, and studded with roasted hazelnut pieces. Similar to a much-loved Italian chocolate in a gold wrapper! - 25 calories per bite.

Oppo Brothers Vanilla Almond Caramel Swirl Ice Cream Sticks 3 x 80ml

You asked for a swirl so now you've got one! Oppo Brothers Vanilla Almond Caramel Swirl sticks are a super indulgent yet perfectly-sized treat. Made with luxury vanilla ice cream and a generous caramel swirl, coated in thick Belgian milk chocolate and studded with roasted almond pieces, each stick is 130 calories.

Oppo Brothers Salted Caramel Biscuit Crunch Ice Cream Sticks 3 x 80ml

What happens when you reinvent the classic Salted Caramel ice cream stick? Oppo Brothers Salted Caramel Biscuit Crunch sticks are a tasty snack that have been designed especially for caramel fans. Made with our iconic salted caramel ice cream, and dipped in a rich Belgian milk chocolate coating, studded with Biscoff-style caramelised biscuit pieces - all this at 125 calories per portion.

Stocked in the UK at Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda, Ocado, Booths and Amazon.. Stocked in Ireland at Musgraves, Tesco, Dunnes and SuperValu. To find your nearest stockist visit: www.oppobrothers.com/stockists

The Oppo story:

Since 2014 ice cream entrepreneurs Charlie and Harry Thuillier (The Oppo Brothers) have made it their mission to create feel good indulgence that's better for taste, health and planet:

Taste - Oppo only uses the finest quality, ethically sourced natural ingredients along with fresh milk and real cream (unlike most other brands). Thanks to this obsession with 'the best' they are the only dedicated low calorie brand to win Great Taste awards. In fact Oppo Brothers ice cream often beats the world's leading full fat/sugar premium tub brands in independent Blind Taste Tests. Charlie and Harry believe that their success is down to Oppo's focus on quality of product and premium, natural ingredients, plus an understanding that consumers are unwilling to compromise on taste.

Health - all Oppo's creations deliver indulgent ice cream but at up to 60% less calories and sugar than regular premium brands.

Planet - Oppo has always been serious about sustainability and this fact was recognised in 2022 when Oppo Brothers was certified as a B Corp organisation using business as a force for good in the world. They actively tree plant and have planted 62,000 trees since 2022 with the goal of planting 75,000 trees by the end of 2023.

www.oppobrothers.com

