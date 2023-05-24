Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023

WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1
LHYFE: Summary of the Combined Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2023

Nantes (France) - 23 May 2023 - 06.00 pm. - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen to decarbonize industry and mobility, held its Combined Annual General Meeting this Tuesday 23 May 2023. This meeting was chaired by Matthieu Guesné, Chairman of the Board, in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

During this Annual General Meeting - the first since the company's IPO on the Euronext market in Paris, Lhyfe's shareholders approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022. All thirty resolutions put to the vote were approved.

The voting results for each resolution proposed for approval will be made available under the Investors, Annual general meetings section, of Lhyfe's website, within the statutory time frame.

The documents (in French) required by the law Code were made available to shareholders at the company's headquarters (1 ter mail Pablo Picasso, 44000 Nantes, France) and under the Investors, Annual general meetings section, of Lhyfe's website.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.
Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lG5yYppsYZrIyZpvkphtbWiWmppmx2LJmGfKm2dpk5/InHFiyZtmaJzHZnFhlmVn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80101-lhyfe-cp-post-agm-23052023-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
