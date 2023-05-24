Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.05.2023 | 08:54
Roxtec International AB: Roxtec presents new GRP sealing solutions for composite structures

KARLSKRONA, Sweden, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxtec GRP frames and sleeves for cable and pipe transits are made for newbuilds or retrofit applications on boats in fiberglass or composite. They are attached through lamination or gluing on superyachts, electric ferries, rescue boats, and patrol and navy vessels.

Shipbuilders use the frames and sleeves in glass-reinforced polyester to maintain solid, strong, and light structures. There are several versions to choose from depending on sealing needs and requirements for the cable and pipe penetrations.

Rectangular GRP frame

There is the light and strong rectangular Roxtec SRC r20 GRP frame with rounded corners. It forms an entire multi-cable and pipe transit with Roxtec modules and a compression unit. Its rounded corners reduce stress concentration and the risk of cracks.

Sleeves for different Roxtec round seals

There are also the round Roxtec SL GRP sleeves. They are available in different sizes and are used together with Roxtec round sealing solutions, such as the Roxtec R transit for multiple cables and pipes, the Roxtec RS seal for single cables or pipes, and the Roxtec RS PPS/S seal for single plastic pipes.

Roxtec GRP solutions are:

  • Type approved
  • Watertight
  • Gas-tight
  • A-class fire rated

All Roxtec GRP composite solutions are developed for lamination or gluing to the structure.

"This is a smart way to avoid drilling and bolting and thereby reduce the risk of cracks in the structure," says Ernes Music, Global Product Manager, Global Products, of Roxtec. "You maintain the strength of the composite deck or bulkhead and can rely on our tested and certified seals."

For further information, please contact:
Ernes Music
Global Product Manager
Roxtec International AB
+46 733 31 30 33
ernes.music@roxtec.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roxtec-presents-new-grp-sealing-solutions-for-composite-structures-301833105.html

