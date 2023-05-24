Solar electricity will have to compete with biofuels in the urban mobility landscape. Biofuels, however, have a very low energy productivity per hectare, as well as high requirements for fertilizers, pesticides, and water.Bioenergy is regarded by some people as one of the key options to mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a substitute for fossil fuels. This notion is wrong. Solar PV, wind, and other renewable energy technologies are available for large-scale electricity production with low or no direct GHG emissions. The transport sector, which is responsible for 23% of GHG emissions, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...