All-in-one, feature-packed video bar promotes equal representation and scalability in huddle rooms

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Rally Bar Huddle, a premium all-in-one appliance-based video bar for huddle and small rooms, and the newest addition to Logitech's family of conference cameras. Designed to deliver equitable video conferencing meetings with ease, Rally Bar Huddle is quick to set up, simple to manage, and easy to integrate with Tap IP through CollabOS.

As companies redesign their office spaces to create more collaboration areas for their hybrid workforce, huddle rooms have become more popular. According to research firm Futuresource, 68%* of companies plan to invest in AV technology for small meeting rooms and huddle spaces.

"Huddle rooms are popping up faster than companies can video-enable them," said Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech B2B. "We designed Rally Bar Huddle from the ground up to have the optimal AI functionality for modern equitable meetings while coming in at a price point that is affordable for every single huddle room out there."

Rally Bar Huddle is designed for rooms up to six people to ensure every participant is seen and heard clearly. Built-in AI video intelligence and 4K image quality welcome remote participants to the conversation. The redesigned ported-audio system makes Rally Bar Huddle two times louder than Logitech MeetUp. Advanced sound pickup via six beamforming mics and AI-based noise suppression creates a natural meeting experience for remote employees.

Ongoing software improvements make Rally Bar Huddle smarter through regular updates that add advanced features like RightSight 2. With RightSight 2, teams get access to AI features such as: Speaker View, which detects and shows the active speaker while also showing the entire room; and Grid View, which gives each participant equal representation by detecting faces and zooming in on each person to give them their own frame; plus integrations with Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, Microsoft IntelliFrame and others.

Rally Bar Huddle can be deployed three ways. It works with both a dedicated Windows or ChromeOS computer; in BYOD mode; or runs supported video conferencing applications on the device in appliance mode without an external computer. Rally Bar Huddle works with leading video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

IT teams can take Rally Bar Huddle out of the box and have the meeting room up and running in minutes. After setup, IT teams canmonitor room health, deploy updates, and modify settings through single, cloud-basedLogitech Sync. And with Sync Insights, teams can assess how meeting spaces are used over time.

Organizations can customize Rally Bar Huddle for specialty settings or to best suit their decor. An off-white fabric cover provides an alternative to the default graphite, and the easy-clean cover helps keep the video bar clean in healthcare and education environments.

Approach to Sustainability

The plastic parts in Rally Bar Huddle include a minimum of 42% certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-life plastic. The paper packaging for Rally Bar Huddle comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world's forests. All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy where possible in their manufacturing. The carbon footprint of all Logitech products, including Rally Bar Huddle, have been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities.

Pricing and Availability

Rally Bar Huddle will be available globally in July 2023 through authorized sellers and logitech.com with a suggested retail price of $1699. RightSight 2 features will be available in Fall 2023.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

*Futuresource Conferencing in Small Meeting Rooms and Huddle Spaces Report (Dec 2022)

