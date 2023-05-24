Safetech Innovations Global Services: Global Cybersecurity Company Safetech Launches in London

Safetech Innovations Global Services ("Safetech") launches today in London at Plexal, the innovation hub for tech change-makers.

at Plexal, the innovation hub for tech change-makers. With today's launch, Safetech combines their unparalleled, global cybersecurity expertise with the UK's legacy of being at the cutting edge of cyber development.

The launch marks one of the most significant Romanian private investments into the UK tech sector post-Brexit.

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity company Safetech Innovations Global Services ("Safetech") launches today in London to provide cybersecurity services and training to British critical infrastructure and organisations which are most vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks including healthcare, financial services, retail, and local government.

For the past decade, Safetech's parent company has been at the forefront of cybersecurity developments in Romania, a global sector leader. Today Safetech officially launches in the UK, bringing together Safetech's unparalleled global cybersecurity expertise with the UK's legacy being at the cutting edge of cyber development. Safetech will also build a new Security Operations Centre at Plexal Stratford, the innovation hub for tech change-makers and the legacy site of the 2012 Olympic Park.

This launch marks one of the most significant private investments into the UK tech sector by a Romanian company since Brexit, and will create highly skilled local jobs to service clients around the world.

Safetech is a Department of Business and Trade supported organisation.

"Anything with a digital interface can be hacked - but having the most advanced technology is only half the battle in protecting organisations from cybercrime. You must also understand the behaviour of cyber criminals and how they prey on your vulnerabilities. By combining our expertise in both the technology and people involved in cybercrime, we keep our customers safe," said Anca Stancu, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Safetech Innovations Global Services. "I'm proud to launch Safetech here in London as testament to the strength of the British market, and to continue Britain's legacy being at the cutting edge of cyber development."

"I'm pleased to celebrate the launch of Safetech in the United Kingdom, as yet another example of the strong Romanian-British partnership," said Laura Popescu, Romanian Ambassador to the UK. "Romania is a world leader in cybersecurity, and I hope this significant investment in the UK technology sector will attract even more business for our two nations."

"I'm excited and humbled that Safetech has chosen to base their headquarters at our Plexal Stratford location and will also build their new Security Operations Centre here," said Andrew Roughan, Chief Executive of Plexal. "Safetech is emblematic of Plexal's mission to bring together expertise and innovation in technology, from industry leaders to government policymakers, and solve the greatest challenges facing the UK."

To learn more, visit www.SafetechInnovations.com

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Safetech@trafalgar-strategy.com

0 7467 291 551

General Contact:

For general inquiries regarding Safetech, please contact:

Aaron Bennett

Marketing Director

abennett@safetechinnovations.com

Plexal Contact:

For general inquiries regarding Plexal, please contact:

Clare Hunter

Interim Head of Marketing

clare.hunter@plexal.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083882/Safetech_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-cybersecurity-company-safetech-launches-in-london-301832826.html