Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pre-clinical study evaluating the therapeutic potency of a second-generation ARM vaccine targeting solid tumors.

The AccumTM technology holds a promising future with its versatile application in the development of various products. AccumTM is acting as an endosomal-damaging agent capable of enhancing bio-drug accumulation in target cells. The AccumTM molecule can be modulated to generate a series of variants exhibiting novel, and sometimes, unexpected pharmacological properties. For instance, the Accum variant A1, when admixed with antigens, can cause protein aggregation and "turn on" various stress responses in mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) converting them to potent antigen presenting cells.

The Defence team recently engineered a new dimer form of A1, named the A1-2 variant, which when used to stimulate MSCs, cures all treated mice with pre-established lymphoma. These amazing results were obtained with the use of a dose equivalent to only 40% of the initial A1 dose used to generate the ARM vaccine.

"This is a major achievement in our ARM vaccine program as we reached three major milestones: i) easiness of A1-2 manufacturing, ii) improved stability, and iii) an optimization with a 60% decrease in the dose needed to produce the second-generation ARM vaccine," says Mr. Plouffe, CEO and president of Defence.

Defence has recently initiated the dry runs (establishing the manufacturing protocol) required by Health Canada to validate its GMP manufacturing steps required prior to launch its Phase I trial. With these runs expected to be completed this summer, Defence intends to submit its CTA application in Q3 of 2023.

"These dry runs along with all required quality control steps are central to obtain approval for our Phase I trial targeting solid tumors. This exciting therapeutic against pre-established lymphoma is cost effective and easy to manufacture. Defence's A1-2 dimer establishes and retains astonishing therapeutic potency," adds Dr. Rafei, the VP research and development of Defence Therapeutics.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global vaccines market is projected to grow from $61.04 billion in 2021 to $125.49 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8% in forecast period, 2021-2028.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

