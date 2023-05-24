DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9359

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13196890

CODE: UNIC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

