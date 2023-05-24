APsystems has developed an EZ1 microinverter with an efficiency rating of 97.3% and a nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency of 99.5%. It can be connected to two high-power solar modules.China-based inverter manufacturer APsystems has released a new microinverter for balcony PV systems and do-it-yourself (DIY) solar installations. "This series of products can be directly connected to the electrical socket through the AC cable plug to transmit the power to the grid and load, greatly simplifying the PV system design, installation and operation and maintenance," a company spokesperson ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...