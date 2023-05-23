Helium Evolution Incorporated: Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the "Quarterly Report").



Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website.

Three Month Period Ended March 31, 2023 Highlights:

Three months ended Tabular amounts in thousands of

Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Financial Net loss 311 1,654 Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.00 0.04 Cash 8,229 10,119 Working capital 9,226 9,918 Total assets 13,094 12,038 Total liabilities

356 497 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted1 96,033,974

41,609,979

1The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

During the first quarter of 2023, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company's 5.6 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company acquired approximately 600 kilometers of 2D seismic, further enhancing our geophysical database, which is essential for the identification and de-risking of HEVI's Q4/23 and Q1/24 drilling targets. Consistent with prior quarters, the Company maintained ongoing financial flexibility, demonstrated by a positive working capital position of $9.2 million at March 31, 2023.

Outlook

HEVI remains optimistic about the prospect of a commercial helium development on its expansive land holdings and looks forward to benefitting from the near-term exploration of the Company's asset base by North American Helium ("NAH"). Aligning with NAH as a partner through various farmout arrangements has afforded HEVI the ability to conserve capital, while also securing the right to participate in future development wells drilled on the Company's lands, providing a truly differentiated position to support HEVI's path towards commercial helium production.

Numerous meaningful operational milestones are ahead of HEVI in the near term, including a third test well at 12-11-05-10W3 ("Test Well #3"), which is expected to be spud by NAH on or before July 14, 2023. While NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #3, HEVI retains a 20% working interest in the well, along with all further associated development wells as per the enhanced farm-out agreement (the "Amended Farmout Agreement") announced on October 21, 2022. In addition, there are several other key milestones under the Amended Farmout Agreement which are expected to take place throughout the second and third quarters of 2023. These include the selection of two further test wells at Fox and Gravelbourg ("Test Well #4" and "Test Well #5") and the option for NAH to select up to three additional drilling locations under two separate seismic agreements (collectively, the "Seismic Agreements"), also announced on October 21, 2022.

Upon confirmation of the drilling location selections by NAH under the terms of the Agreements, HEVI's remaining lands will be fully released, allowing the Company to pursue its own development program designed to support organic growth. Using the seismic data HEVI has accumulated to date, which totals approximately 2,000 kilometers, the HEVI team is intently working on developing prospective helium targets and internally generated drilling opportunities that can be pursued over and above activities under the Amended Farmout Agreement. The Company expects to identify 10 to 12 prospective drilling targets by the end of 2023 and looks forward to providing stakeholders with further updates on its plans through the second half of 2023.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

