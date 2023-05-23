Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ0N | ISIN: CA29258Y1034 | Ticker-Symbol: EJD
Tradegate
24.05.23
10:52 Uhr
3,044 Euro
+0,002
+0,07 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9923,05011:37
2,9903,04811:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2023 | 23:54
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Endeavour Silver Corporation: Endeavour Silver Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 23, 2023 in Vancouver. A total of 67,756,939 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 35.42% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS
NUMBER OF SHARESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FORWITHHELD/ABSTAINFORWITHHELD
Margaret M. Beck54,488,4491,561,93397.21%2.79%
Ricardo M. Campoy54,063,8581,986,52396.46%3.54%
Daniel Dickson55,163,520886,86198.42%1.58%
Amy Jacobsen54,787,6881,262,69497.75%2.25%
Rex J. McLennan50,443,4515,606,93190.00%10.00%
Kenneth Pickering54,697,3531,353,02997.59%2.41%
Mario D. Szotlender54,476,1661,574,21597.19%2.81%
Christine West29,229,14926,821,23452.15%47.85%

All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Christine West, CFO to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders voted 94.24% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also voted 82.91% in favour to approve and ratify the amended and restated Advance Notice Policy of the Company.

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing construction of the Terronera project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 604-640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.