LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Total loan origination for the first quarter of 2023 beat our initial expectations of over RMB60.9 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 41.2%. Moreover, our total outstanding loan balance was over RMB107 billion, an increase of 27.7% year-over-year," said Jay Wenjie Xiao, chairman and chief executive officer of Lexin. "We delivered a solid result in the first quarter of 2023 and are well on track for a robust V-shaped recovery, which attributes to the recovery of consumption after the Chinese New Year and our continued efforts on risk management upgrade and operational improvement initiatives."

"In the past quarter, we made it the corporate priority number one to sharpen our focus on upgrading our overall risk management capability. Tangible improvement in asset quality is a clear reflection of these changes and we are committed to continue with this essential endeavor. Additionally, we further stepped up our investments in technological innovation and optimizing operational efficiency. Our efforts result in the enhancement of overall core competencies. Looking ahead, we remain vigilant about the continued recovery in consumption and economic activities in China. Risk management has long been the front and center of our business and we will continue to maintain a prudent approach in terms of business growth for this year," Mr. Xiao continued.

"We entered the 2023 financial year with a solid first-quarter result, which serves as a strong testament to the continued turnaround of our business," said Mr. James Zheng, chief financial officer of Lexin. "Total operating revenue for the first quarter was RMB3.0 billion, an increase of 74.2% year-over-year, and a decrease of 2.2% quarter-on-quarter, and our net profit also continued to increase for the fourth consecutive quarter, reaching approximately RMB327 million, an increase of 302% year-over-year and 8.7% quarter-on-quarter. Net profit margin increased to 11.0% from 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022 and 9.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Reduction in funding cost, improvements in operational efficiency, major upgrades in risk management system and switching more towards better quality customers, all contributed to a strong performance this quarter.

Quarter to date, we saw mild loan volume growth of our business as well as some enhancement in risk management, customer acquisition, funding cost and operational optimization. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to generating sustainable, high-quality business growth and creating long-term value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders across our Lexin consumption ecosystem," said Mr. Zheng.

First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights:

Total number of registered users reached 194 million as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of 13.7% from 171 million as of March 31, 2022, and users with credit lines reached 40.5 million as of March 31, 2023, up by 7.1% from 37.8 million as of March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, we cumulatively originated RMB923.5 billion in loans, an increase of 31.5% from RMB702.2 billion a year ago.

User Base

Number of active users 1 who used our loan products in the first quarter of 2023 was 5.0 million, representing a decrease of 11.8% from 5.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

who used our loan products in the first quarter of 2023 was 5.0 million, representing a decrease of 11.8% from 5.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Number of new active users who used our loan products in the first quarter of 2023 was 0.4 million, representing a decrease of 42.6% from 0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Loan Facilitation Business

Total loan originations 2 in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB60.9 billion, an increase of 41.2% from RMB43.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB60.9 billion, an increase of 41.2% from RMB43.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Total outstanding principal balance of loans 2 reached RMB107 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of 27.7% from RMB83.8 billion as of March 31, 2022.

reached RMB107 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of 27.7% from RMB83.8 billion as of March 31, 2022. Total number of orders placed on our platform in the first quarter of 2023 was 23.7 million, representing a decrease of 15.0% from 27.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.



Credit Performance

90 day+ delinquency ratio was 2.53% as of March 31, 2023, as compared with 2.53% as of December 31, 2022.

30 day+ delinquency ratio was 4.57% as of March 31, 2023, as compared with 4.62% as of December 31, 2022.

First payment default rate (30 day+) for new loan originations was below 1% as of March 31, 2023.



Tech-empowerment Service

For the first quarter of 2023, we served over 110 business customers with our tech-empowerment service.

In the first quarter of 2023, the business customer retention rate3 of our tech-empowerment service was over 80%.

Installment E-commerce Platform Service

GMV 4 in the first quarter of 2023 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB1,129 million, representing an increase of 68.8% from RMB669 million in the first quarter of 2022.

in the first quarter of 2023 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB1,129 million, representing an increase of 68.8% from RMB669 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, our installment e-commerce platform service served over 400,000 users and 900 merchants.

Other Operational Highlights

The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the first quarter of 2023 was approximately 15.1 months, as compared with 12.3 months in the first quarter of 2022. The nominal APR5 was 17.1% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared with 14.4% in the first quarter of 2022.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total operating revenue was RMB2,983 million, representing an increase of 74.2% from the first quarter of 2022.

Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,116 million, representing an increase of 136% from the first quarter of 2022. Tech-empowerment service income was RMB368 million, representing a decrease of 26.0% from the first quarter of 2022. Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB499 million, representing an increase of 56.6% from the first quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB327 million, representing an increase of 319% from the first quarter of 2022. Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB1.83 on a fully diluted basis.

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company6 was RMB375 million, representing an increase of 190% from the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company6 was RMB2.00 on a fully diluted basis.

__________________________

Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners' platforms using the credit line granted by us. Originations of loans and outstanding principal balance represent the origination and outstanding principal balance of both on- and off-balance sheet loans. Customer retention rate refers to the number of financial institution customers and partners who repurchase our service in the current quarter as a percentage of the total number of financial institution customers and partners in the preceding quarter. GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on our e-commerce and Maiya channel, net of returns. Nominal APR refers to all-in interest costs and fees to the borrower over the net proceeds received by the borrower as a percentage of the total loan originations of both on- and off-balance sheet loans. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Operating revenue increased by 74.2% from RMB1,712 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB2,983 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Credit facilitation service income increased by 136% from RMB896 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB2,116 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by increases in loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented, guarantee income and financing income.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented increased by 277% from RMB256 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB964 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the significant increase in off-balance sheet loans originated under the credit-oriented model.

Guarantee income increased by 118% from RMB254 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB554 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in loan originations and the increase of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Financing income increased by 54.6% from RMB387 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB598 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in the origination of on-balance sheet loans.

Tech-empowerment service income decreased by 26.0% from RMB497 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB368 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in APR of loans originated under the profit-sharing model within tech-empowerment service in the first quarter of 2023.

Installment e-commerce platform service income increased by 56.6% from RMB319 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB499 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in transaction volume in the first quarter of 2023.

Cost of sales increased by 42.1% from RMB328 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB466 million in the first quarter of 2023, which was consistent with the increase in installment e-commerce platform service income.

Funding cost increased by 59.6% from RMB94.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB150 million in the first quarter of 2023, which was consistent with the increase in funding debts to fund the on-balance sheet loans.

Processing and servicing costs increased by 14.4% from RMB462 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB529 million in the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in risk management and collection expenses.

Provision for financing receivables was RMB139 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to RMB45.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The credit losses reflect the most recent performance in relation to the Company's on-balance sheet loans.

Provision for contract assets and receivables was RMB142 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to RMB71.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the significant increase in loan facilitations and servicing fees in the first quarter of 2023.

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities was RMB653 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to RMB250 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan origination of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Gross profit increased by 96% from RMB461 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB903 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 22.1% from RMB360 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB440 million in the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in online advertising costs.

Research and development expenses decreased by 15.1% from RMB153 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB130 million in the first quarter of 2023, as a result of the Company's improved efficiency.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 17.1% from RMB117 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB97.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, as a result of the Company's expense control measures.

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value was a gain of RMB156 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to a gain of RMB263 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change in fair value was primarily driven by the fair value gains realized as a result of the release of guarantee obligation, along with the re-measurement of the expected loss rates and changes in the balances of the underlying outstanding off-balance sheet loans as of March 31, 2023.

Income tax expense increased by 283% from RMB19.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB74.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in income tax expense was consistent with the increase in the income before income tax expense in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income increased by 302% from RMB81.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 to RMB327 million in first quarter of 2023.

Recent Developments



Update on Share Repurchase Program



During the fiscal year of 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized two share repurchase programs on March 16, 2022 and on November 17, 2022, respectively, under which the Company could purchase up to an aggregate of US$70 million of its shares/ADSs over the next twelve months. Up to date, the Company has repurchased approximately 22 million ADSs for approximately US$48 million under these repurchase programs, in aggregate.



Outlook



Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of the current market conditions, total loan originations for the second quarter of 2023 are expected to be around RMB63-63.5 billion, representing an increase of 28-29% on a year-over-year basis.

These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (In thousands) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,494,150 2,291,986 333,739 Restricted cash 1,267,512 2,606,968 379,604 Restricted term deposit and short-term investments 1,331,858 1,451,189 211,309 Short-term financing receivables, net(1)(2) 6,397,920 5,568,428 810,826 Short-term contract assets and receivables, net(1)(2) 3,894,175 4,186,986 609,672 Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies 2,249,022 2,209,563 321,737 Prepayments and other current assets(2) 1,086,952 1,119,663 163,035 Amounts due from related parties 6,602 6,455 940 Inventories, net 53,917 50,912 7,413 Total Current Assets 17,782,108 19,492,150 2,838,275 Non-current Assets Restricted cash 168,521 157,974 23,003 Long-term financing receivables, net(1) 460,325 326,079 47,481 Long-term contract assets and receivables, net(1)(2) 605,051 749,417 109,124 Property, equipment and software, net 284,593 327,186 47,642 Land use rights, net 931,667 923,067 134,409 Long-term investments 348,376 348,639 50,766 Deferred tax assets 1,141,761 1,125,068 163,823 Other assets 1,048,301 1,147,876 167,144 Total Non-current Assets 4,988,595 5,105,306 743,392 TOTAL ASSETS 22,770,703 24,597,456 3,581,667 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 25,970 36,759 5,353 Amounts due to related parties 4,669 6,706 976 Short-term borrowings 1,168,046 1,453,320 211,620 Short-term funding debts 4,385,253 4,602,871 670,230 Deferred guarantee income 894,858 1,123,313 163,567 Contingent guarantee liabilities 882,107 1,093,151 159,175 Accruals and other current liabilities(2) 3,057,469 3,159,194 460,014 Convertible notes 2,063,545 1,759,669 256,228 Total Current Liabilities 12,481,917 13,234,983 1,927,163 Non-current Liabilities Long-term borrowings 150,430 212,600 30,957 Long-term funding debts 1,334,105 1,882,549 274,120 Deferred tax liabilities 52,559 50,818 7,400 Convertible notes - 110,030 16,022 Other long-term liabilities 102,941 92,714 13,500 Total Non-current Liabilities 1,640,035 2,348,711 341,999 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,121,952 15,583,694 2,269,162 Shareholders' equity: Class A Ordinary Shares 191 192 29 Class B Ordinary Shares 47 47 8 Treasury stock (328,764 ) (328,764 ) (47,872 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,081,254 3,114,777 453,547 Statutory reserves 1,022,592 1,022,592 148,900 Accumulated other comprehensive income (20,842 ) (16,845 ) (2,453 ) Retained earnings 4,894,273 5,221,763 760,346 Total shareholders' equity 8,648,751 9,013,762 1,312,505 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 22,770,703 24,597,456 3,581,667

__________________________ (1) Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB184,187 and RMB131,160 as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Short-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB216,850 and RMB257,244 as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB13,220 and RMB7,730 as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Long-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB52,742 and RMB67,977 as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Starting from the fourth quarter of 2022, we updated the presentation of our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, to provide more relevant and clear information. We also revised the presentation in comparative periods to conform to the current classification. Accrued interest receivable is included in Short-term financing receivables. Guarantee receivables and Contract assets and service fees receivable are combined as Contract assets and receivables. Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Loan at fair value are combined as Prepayments and other current assets. Accrued interest payable and Accrued expenses and other current liabilities are combined as Accruals and other current liabilities.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ Operating revenue: Credit facilitation service income(3) 896,425 2,115,808 308,085 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented 255,739 964,171 140,394 Guarantee income 253,912 553,668 80,620 Financing income(3) 386,774 597,969 87,071 Tech-empowerment service income(3) 497,281 367,932 53,575 Installment e-commerce platform service income(3) 318,672 499,159 72,683 Total operating revenue 1,712,378 2,982,899 434,343 Operating cost Cost of sales (328,213 ) (466,471 ) (67,923 ) Funding cost (94,253 ) (150,383 ) (21,897 ) Processing and servicing cost (462,465 ) (528,961 ) (77,023 ) Provision for financing receivables (45,529 ) (138,848 ) (20,218 ) Provision for contract assets and receivables (71,201 ) (141,946 ) (20,669 ) Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities (249,892 ) (653,077 ) (95,095 ) Total operating cost (1,251,553 ) (2,079,686 ) (302,825 ) Gross profit 460,825 903,213 131,518 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (360,444 ) (439,965 ) (64,064 ) Research and development expenses (152,506 ) (129,527 ) (18,861 ) General and administrative expenses (116,997 ) (97,037 ) (14,130 ) Total operating expenses (629,947 ) (666,529 ) (97,055 ) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value 262,868 156,265 22,754 Interest expense, net (15,305 ) (4,080 ) (594 ) Investment income 1,374 160 23 Others, net 21,045 12,755 1,857 Income before income tax expense 100,860 401,784 58,503 Income tax expense (19,377 ) (74,294 ) (10,818 ) Net income 81,483 327,490 47,685 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3,384 - - Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 78,099 327,490 47,685 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.21 1.00 0.15 Diluted 0.21 0.92 0.13 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.42 2.00 0.29 Diluted 0.42 1.83 0.27 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 370,068,984 327,538,233 327,538,233 Diluted 372,075,542 374,265,630 374,265,630

__________________________ (3) Starting from the fourth quarter of 2022, we updated the descriptions of three categories of our revenue streams as Credit facilitation service income, Tech-empowerment service income, and Installment e-commerce platform service income, to provide more relevant and clear information. We also revised the revenue presentation in comparative periods to conform to the current classification. Credit facilitation service income was previously reported as "Credit-Driven Platform Services" before the change of presentation. Financing income was previously reported as "Interest and financial services income and other revenues" before the change of presentation. Tech-empowerment service income was previously reported as "Technology-Driven Platform Services" before the change of presentation. Installment e-commerce platform service income was previously reported as "New consumption-driven, location-based services" before the change of presentation.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ Net income 81,483 327,490 47,685 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 1,008 3,997 582 Total comprehensive income 82,491 331,487 48,267 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3,384 - - Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 79,107 331,487 48,267





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 78,099 327,490 47,685 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 41,568 32,669 4,757 Interest expense associated with convertible notes 10,939 15,056 2,192 Investment income (1,374 ) (160 ) (23 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 129,232 375,055 54,611 Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.35 1.15 0.17 Diluted 0.31 1.00 0.15 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.70 2.29 0.33 Diluted 0.62 2.00 0.29 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 370,068,984 327,538,233 327,538,233 Diluted 414,932,685 374,265,630 374,265,630 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net income Net income 81,483 327,490 47,685 Add: Income tax expense 19,377 74,294 10,818 Share-based compensation expenses 41,568 32,669 4,757 Interest expense, net 15,305 4,080 594 Investment income (1,374 ) (160 ) (23 ) Non-GAAP EBIT 156,359 438,373 63,831

Additional Credit Information

Vintage Charge Off Curve





Dpd30+/GMV by Performance Windows





First Payment Default 30+



