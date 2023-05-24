Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
WKN: A0Q2FS | ISIN: NO0010405640 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QG
Frankfurt
24.05.23
08:10 Uhr
0,145 Euro
+0,004
+2,99 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2023 | 10:58
PCI Biotech Holding ASA: Disclosure of voting rights for Chairman of the Board

Oslo, 24 May 2023. PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") issue this notification on behalf of its chairman, Hans Peter Bøhn.

Hans Peter Bøhn is chairman of PCI Biotech and shall open the annual general meeting of the Company on 25 May 2023. Mr. Bøhn holds 123,662 shares, representing 0.3 per cent of the share capital of PCI Biotech. Mr. Bøhn has received powers of attorney to represent and vote for 5,590,554 additional shares. In total, Mr. Bøhn will represent and vote for 15.3 per cent of the share capital. A major part of the powers of attorney are without voting instructions. The powers of attorney are only valid at the annual general meeting on 25 May 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact information:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757


