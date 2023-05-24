Chinese researchers have used metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) to produce a 12 cm2, five-junction solar cell with a minimal number of mismatch dislocations. The cell has an open-circuit voltage of 4.727 V, a short-circuit current density of 860 mA/m2, and a fill factor of 86.38%.Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have successfully developed a five-junction (5J) solar cell using an inverted metamorphic (IMM) design. The cell incorporates subcells made of aluminum gallium indium phosphide (AlGaInP), aluminum gallium arsenide (AlGaAs), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...