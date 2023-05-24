

FreeYond x BAM-Group Picture with Players

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Fast Technology Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of FreeYond in Malaysia and a wholly owned subsidiary of ACE-Market listed Fast Energy Holdings Bhd, signed a one-year sponsorship agreement with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today to empower and enhance the growth of badminton in Malaysia.This partnership demonstrates a commitment from FreeYond to support the national badminton scene and athletes in Malaysia by providing financial assistance and resources. These will contribute to the national players' preparations to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year and new development initiatives. Additionally, by partnering with the BAM, FreeYond is committed to fostering sports talent and promoting a healthy lifestyle in the country.The sponsorship agreement was signed by President of the BAM and Olympic Council Malaysia, as well as the Honorary President of Badminton Asia, YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria, and Executive Director of Fast Energy Holdings Berhad, Mr. Vincent Tan Wye Chuan."On behalf of FreeYond, we are very delighted and are supportive of the decision made by Fast Technology in sponsoring the BAM and its athletes," commented Datuk Eddie Chai Woon Chet, Director of FreeYond. "I am glad to be able to witness yet another milestone achieved by FreeYond, after our official entry into Malaysia in March 2023, where we launched our smartphones and wearables," he added."I am pleased to finally formalise this mutually beneficial partnership today and officially welcome FreeYond as the BAM's latest sponsor. The support from our sponsors is crucial to continued growth and the development of the sport," said President of BAM, Tan Sri Dato' Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria.Fast Energy Executive Director, Mr. Tan Wye Chuan said, "FreeYond signifies freedom and vitality, embodying the boundless energy of the youth. Our goal is to provide consumers with a passionate and liberating experience through our range of smart products. Our brand's spirit embodies the pursuit of excellence, teamwork, and innovation, which aligns well with the values of the BAM.""Malaysia is a powerhouse in the world of badminton, with players under the umbrella of the BAM having achieved many victories and gaining fame as well as glory for the country. FreeYond wants to play its part in supporting the BAM and its players as they strive for more podium victories and inspire the youth of the country."Tan elaborated, "Today's signing with the BAM signifies FreeYond's inaugural step to actively support young athletes. We hope that through this collaboration, we can contribute to the vibrant development of sports in Malaysia and unite our fans and consumers towards supporting our nation's athletes."FreeYond's products are known for their affordable prices and outstanding quality. They are design to cater to various categories of consumers, including sports enthusiasts and professionals. Besides the M5 and F9 smartphone models that have been introduced to the market, FreeYond has also launched their F1 smartwatch and the true wireless stereo earphones (TWS) Pods 1.SmartphonesBoth M5 and F9 smartphones feature high definition (HD) and In-Plane Switching (IPS) display screen and are equipped with a 5000mAh battery. The FreeYond F9 is equipped with a real dual camera while the FreeYond M5 features an AI Triple Camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. These devices boast a range of features and capabilities, crafted to meet the needs of today's tech-savvy consumers.SmartwatchFreeYond's smartwatch - Watch F1 is equipped with essential features of modern smartwatches, including overall health management functions such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, and sleep quality tracking. It also offers additional features such as a flashlight, hydration reminders, as well as over 100 sports modes and mini-games. In terms of design and battery life, Watch F1 has a 1.8-inch square screen with IP67 certification, offering a battery life of 5 days on mild usage with a standby time of up to 60 days.True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headsetFreeYond's TWS Pods 1, which serves as a stylish accessory for many young people, adopts the latest generation of Bluetooth 5.3 technology. With a 12mm large dynamic driver for enhanced bass and a high-sensitivity composite diaphragm, the TWS Pods 1 delivers rich bass and clear audio. A single charge of the Pods 1 provides up to 6 hours of playback time, with a total playback time of 30 hours when combined with the charging case.About Badminton Association of MalaysiaThe Badminton Association of Malaysia or BAM is the governing body of badminton in Malaysia. The association was founded in 1964. Nevertheless, the history of Malaysian badminton begins much earlier. In as early as 1934, badminton associations were already founded in the provinces of Perak, Penang, Selangor, Johore and Singapore. For more information, visit https://bam.org.my.About Fast Technology Sdn. Bhd.Fast Technology Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fast Energy Holdings Berhad, is honoured to be awarded the exclusive distributorship of FreeYond in Malaysia by Great Work Corporation Limited. Fast Energy Holdings Berhad is a Malaysian-based investment holding listed company that is operating in manufacturing and is moving into the future of alternative energy. The company is expanding into the world of consumer electronics with FreeYond, paving the way towards more sustainable revenue streams.About FreeYondFreeYond is a consumer electronics brand founded in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley and capital of mobile phones in China. FreeYond, starting with smartphones, seeks to redefine consumer electronics through Technology 4.0, such as AI, Brain Computer Interface, EMG technology and cloud computing, for global consumers to enjoy a life of convenience provided by high-tech electronics. FreeYond has already made significant strides in Latin America and Africa. On 21 March 2023, Malaysia was the first country in the Southeast Asian (SEA) region to debut FreeYond products. Beyond Malaysia, the tech brand has its sights set on expanding and gradually developing its market in the SEA region.To learn more about the latest news regarding FreeYond, please visit the following official platforms:- Official Site: https://freeyond.com.my/- Shopee: https://shopee.com.my/freeyondmalaysia- Lazada: https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/freeyond- IG: @freeyondmalaysia- FB: FreeYond Malaysia- Tik Tok: @freeyondmalaysiaImage: FreeYond x BAM-Group Picture with PlayersK Letshanaa, National Badminton Player; Teoh Mei Xing, National Badminton Player; Hoo Pang Ron, National Badminton Player; YBhg. Dato' Sri Khairudin Samad, Vice president of BAM; Mr. Vincent Tan, Executive Director of Fast Energy Holdings Berhad; YBhg.Datuk Eddie Chai, Director of FreeYond (Global); YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria, President of Badminton Association of Malaysia & presidentPof Olympic Council of Malaysia, and Honorary President of Badminton Asia; YBhg. Dato' Kenny Goh Chee Keong, BAM General Secretary & Secretary General of Badminton Asia; YBhg. Datuk V Subramaniam, Deputy President 1 of BAM; Faiq Masawi, National Badminton Player; Lok Hong Quan, National Badminton Player [L-R]( https://photos.acnnewswire.com/tr:n-650/20230524.FreeYond.jpg )Source: FreeYondCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.