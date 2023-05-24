Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: TR-1 - Notification of major holdings

DJ TR-1

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) TR-1 24-May-2023 / 10:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd 
rights are attachedii: 
                                              Sedol BYVGFL0 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
                                                       X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                               X 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
                                              1 Lansdowne Partners Austria 
                                              GmbH 
Name                                            2Lansdowne Partners Cyprus 
                                              Limited 
                                              3Lansdowne Partners 
                                              International Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   Vienna, Austria 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Morgan Stanley Client Securities Nominees Limited a/c "SEG" and 
Aurora Nominees (Registered Shareholders) 
Name                                            n/a 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   n/a 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                  19/05/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                       23/05/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                   % of voting rights   Total 
                                   through financial    of   Total number of 
                    % of voting rights attached  instruments       both  voting rights of 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)   (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  in %  issuervii 
                                   2)           (8.A + 
                                               8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on   14.63%            14.63          14.63% 222,443,655 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                    15.02%                        15.02% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
BMG4209G2077               32,549,217                       14.63% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  32,549,217 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
Lansdowne 
Partners     14.63%                                  14.63% 
Austria GmbH 
Lansdowne 
Partners 
Cyprus Limited 
Lansdowne 
Partners     14.63%                                  14.63% 
International 
Limited 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion Vienna 
Date of completion  23 May 2020

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email

address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 246079 
EQS News ID:  1640751 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1640751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2023 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
