Announcement of voting results: Amendments to Aggregate 2024 and 2025 Notes successfully approved by the required majority of bondholders
Luxembourg 24 May: Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") announces that noteholders granted consent to the amendments for each series of Notes sought in the consent solicitation memorandum published in the Federal Gazette on 4 May 2023. The votes were approved with the required majority and quorum under a German law consent solicitation.
The amendments to Aggregate's EUR 600,000,000 6.875% notes due 2025 (ISIN DE000A28ZT71) (the "2025 Notes") and its EUR 250,000,000 5.500% notes due 2024 (ISIN DE000A3KPTS1) (the "2024 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes"), include the following:
In addition, for the 2024 Notes:
Aggregate appreciates the continued support from its bondholders in approving amendments that will provide the flexibility required given the current market conditions.
