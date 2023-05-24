EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Statement

Aggregate Holdings SA: Announcement of voting results Amendments to Aggregate 2024 and 2025 Notes successfully approved by the required majority of bondholders



Announcement of voting results: Amendments to Aggregate 2024 and 2025 Notes successfully approved by the required majority of bondholders Noteholders granted consent to the amendments to the 2024 and 2025 Notes sought by Aggregate in its consent solicitation memorandum

Extraordinary resolutions were passed by the required majority of bondholders for each series of Notes

Key amendments include removal of LTV covenant and deferral of coupon with increased rate of interest Luxembourg 24 May: Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") announces that noteholders granted consent to the amendments for each series of Notes sought in the consent solicitation memorandum published in the Federal Gazette on 4 May 2023. The votes were approved with the required majority and quorum under a German law consent solicitation. The amendments to Aggregate's EUR 600,000,000 6.875% notes due 2025 (ISIN DE000A28ZT71) (the "2025 Notes") and its EUR 250,000,000 5.500% notes due 2024 (ISIN DE000A3KPTS1) (the "2024 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes"), include the following: Payment of remaining coupons to be deferred until maturity, with coupons increased by 2.75% per annum

The Loan-to-Value covenant test of 65% to be removed

The interest coverage covenant to be removed due to deferral of coupon

The definition of Material Subsidiary to be amended to 20% of total assets from 10% of total assets In addition, for the 2024 Notes: The maturity is to be extended to November 2025 Aggregate appreciates the continued support from its bondholders in approving amendments that will provide the flexibility required given the current market conditions. Contact

John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Email: j.nacos@aggregateholdings.com Boris Lemke, Investment Director

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Email: b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com John Ward, Vice President, Corporate Finance

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Email: j.ward@aggregateholdings.com Alix Marie Walther, Manager of Communications & Marketing

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Email: a.walther@aggregateholdings.com

About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings S.A. is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company. As at H1 2022, the company had €7.9 billion of assets and a project portfolio with €10.2 billion Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owned Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.371,000 sqm of gross floor area ("GFA"), Fuerst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of GFA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GFA of c.762,000 sqm. Important Notice

This announcement contains statements about Aggregate and/or VIC that are or may be forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement may be forward looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "goals", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "estimates", "hopes", "projects" or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Aggregate and VIC disclaims any obligation to update any forward looking or other statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law or regulation.





