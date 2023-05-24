Indegene Inc: Indegene expands partnership with ConTIPI Medical Ltd to manage pelvic organ prolapse in women worldwide

PRINCETON, N.J. and ISRAEL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company announced today that it will be expanding its partnership with ConTIPI Medical Ltd, an innovator in the field of providing non-surgical and disposable solutions for women with various pelvic floor disfunctions, to bring a new device to the market.



ConTIPI Medical's mission is to help women suffering from Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP). The US FDA states that POP occurs when the pelvic floor's tissues and muscles can no longer support its organs which causes a drop or prolapse of the pelvic organs. Approximately 54 million American women over 20 years old suffer from POP1. The current treatment methods include largely either invasive surgery with up to a 30% failure rate or the use of non-invasive pessaries which currently require a physician's care to insert and remove and are associated with various adverse events.

ConTIPI's ProVate is a ready-to-use device that is inserted vaginally by the user thanks to an easy-to-use applicator, very similar to a menstrual tampon. This innovation empowers women to take control over their own treatment. The device has a 510(k) clearance from the FDA for marketing in the USA and has been granted the CE mark for marketing in Europe.

ConTIPI's expanded agreement with Indegene includes several services across the commercialization process, including sales, PRMA (pricing, reimbursement and market access), medical affairs, medical communications, pharmacovigilance, regulatory, marketing and commercial operations support. Indegene will work with ConTIPI to drive revenue and ensure predictable cash outflow.

Indegene's data-driven omnichannel marketing solution has been known to generate a greater impact than field sales representatives alone, resulting in better customer experiences at a fraction of the cost of the traditional model. Using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and health care provider (HCP) data to expertly segment and target HCPs, Indegene helps clients deploy the most effective and efficient curated sales and marketing strategies. The algorithm can learn from HCP interactions and adapts in real-time to deliver content that ultimately drives a change in the prescribing behavior.

"We are thrilled to introduce ProVate to women suffering from POP as this device will make it possible for them to take control of their own healthcare," said Dr. Elan Ziv, CEO & Medical Director at ConTIPI Medical. "We have worked with Indegene to help us navigate the complex process from product innovation to patient adoption, and we are excited to continue to partner throughout this commercialization journey. At ConTIPI, we take pride in our Urogynecology expertise and innovation capabilities. It is great to have a partner like Indegene to help us focus on our strengths, while enabling us to get our innovation in the hands of the women who need this treatment."

"We believe this unique device has the potential to change the POP market, and we are proud to partner further with ConTIPI Medical to bring relief and independence to millions of women," said Timothy Moore, Senior Vice President of Emerging Biotech and Key Accounts at Indegene. "The ability to deploy Indegene's range of digital-first, data-backed solutions will play a large role in the pre-launch preparation of this commercialization journey, and together we will seek to enable ConTIPI to immediately tap into the proven market access, sales force effectiveness and medical commercialization operations critical to a successful launch. We bring the experience of working with 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies to ConTIPI. With this joint commercialization agreement, we will continue to offer ConTIPI the exceptional strategic advantage and services that industry leaders have come to trust from Indegene."

Capital IP Investment Partners and Ghost Tree Partners have invested in helping ConTIPI Medical to bring this new technology to the market. Bourne Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to ConTIPI Medical.

About ConTIPI Medical Ltd

ConTIPI Medical, and its associate company ConTIPI Limited, both located at the Caesarea Industrial Park in Israel, provide non-surgical and disposable vaginal solutions for women with various Pelvic Floor Disorders. ConTIPI's previous device for stress urinary incontinence, the Impressa device, was acquired by Kimberly Clark Worldwide and is available for sale. For more information, please visit www.contipi.com

About Indegene

We are a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. We help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way. We bring together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It's what drives our team and our purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

