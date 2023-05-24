Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (287/23)

Today, May 24, 2023, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) should be delisted no later than June 22, 2023. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has subsequently decided that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market today, May 24, 2023. Please note that the trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: ISR ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008212195 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 135384 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.