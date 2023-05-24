Dedicated to its "green production concept," Tongwei Solar presented its latest modules at the 16th SNEC PV POWER EXPO held in Shanghai, China.The solar industry is presently experiencing turbulence due to variations in silicon wafer sizes, module types, and technological approaches, and in this context, n-type modules are rising in popularity. Recognizing this technology's improved performance value, Tongwei Solar has unveiled two new products: the TNC-182 module with optimized size and rectangular silicon wafer cell technology and the silver-free 210-THC module. Both new arrivals will enjoy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...