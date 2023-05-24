China exported 154 GW of PV modules, 24 GW of solar cells, and 41 GW of wafers in 2022. In 2026, annual cell and wafer exports could hit 230 GW and module shipments could reach 149 GW, according to Wood Mackenzie.China's PV module, cell, and wafer exports surged by 64% to $52 billion in 2022, according to market research firm Wood Mackenzie. Last year, China exported 154 GW of modules, with Europe remaining the top market, accounting for a 56% share. Chinese modules were also 57% cheaper than those produced in the United States and the European Union, according to Wood Mackenzie. The upward trend ...

