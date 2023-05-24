Alongside the partnership, Wipro Ventures invests in Spartan Radar as part of the firm's Series B funding round

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced a partnership between its Engineering Edge business line and Spartan Radar, an automated mobility sensor software provider, to build advanced vehicle solutions. In conjunction with this agreement, Wipro Ventures, Wipro's corporate investment arm, announced that it has invested in Spartan Radar's Series B funding round.

The partnership, and investment, will allow Wipro to leverage Spartan Radar's software-defined 4D imaging radar technology to build next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the Wipro Cloud Car platform. The joint solution will be available to Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their direct suppliers (Tier 1 suppliers) to enable assisted and automated driving solutions. These unique, cost-effective solutions will enhance safety and allow drivers to upgrade their cars with the features they desire.

"Most vehicles come with pre-set ADAS features that cannot be upgraded or retrofitted," said Thomas Mueller, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Engineering Edge. "Our goal is to enable OEMs to install a highly capable, affordable, sensing stack on every single vehicle, thus making every car capable of advanced driver support and conditional autonomous driving. Our Cloud Car platform will bring Spartan technology to leading OEMs and Tier 1s, helping them deliver future-ready, cost-effective ADAS that support seamless scalability."

"Spartan fills the gaps in today's ADAS and tomorrow's autonomous vehicles,"said Nathan Mintz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Spartan. "Our mission is to fundamentally resolve the shortcomings of radars, such as poor resolution, minimum range, and AI integration to create a disruptive, software-enabled 4D high-resolution imaging radar. Working with the Wipro Cloud Car team will allow us to equip the sector with high-quality safety improvements that are cost-effective."

In addition, Spartan products will be integrated into Wipro's Cloud Car Data Engine and AI pipeline IP, allowing OEMs to deliver on-demand ADAS features. This partnership will enable automotive manufacturers to build cars that continuously improve.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005652/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Laura Barnes

Wipro Limited

Laura.barnes@wipro.com