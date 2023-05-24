Carr will significantly contribute to company's global expansion

Devtech, a leader in digital innovation services for emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses, today announced the appointment of Michael Carr as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Michael is a seasoned technology entrepreneur and executive with more than 25 years of finance, operations, and global leadership experience.

Michael Carr, Chief Financial Officer, Devtech (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike as Devtech's CFO," said Milovan Milic, founder and CEO of Devtech. "Mike's extensive experience in finance and operations, combined with his proven leadership skills, will be instrumental in helping us scale globally and further strengthen our position as a leading digital innovation services provider."

Carr has led the global expansion of multiple successful technology companies. He served as the CFO of Ingram Micro Cloud, helping the business unit grow from 150 to more than 1,500 employees as well as leading successful international acquisitions. Most recently, he served as Amgine Technologies' CEO, guiding the business through private fundraising rounds, re-building the company's technology platform, acquiring top corporate travel clients, and expanding the company's patent portfolio.

"I am delighted to join Devtech as CFO, as I see a tremendous success story unfolding as the company rapidly expands to help our clients leverage digital technology to innovate and scale," said Michael Carr, Devtech CFO. "I am excited about being part of this journey and contributing my knowledge, experience, and energy to Devtech."

Carr has deep experience building and expanding businesses across North America and Europe. He has also held senior positions at companies including InQuent and SoftCom (acquired by Ingram Micro). He is a board member of publicly traded Givex Corporation (TSX: GIVX), a Canadian-based electronic payments and gift card company with a presence in more than 25 countries.

About Devtech

Devtech is a global digital innovation services company that helps emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses transform, scale, and disrupt their industries through next-generation digital and cloud technologies. The company combines deep cloud domain knowledge with expertise in software product engineering, user experience, and creative design-to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive desired business outcomes. More information about the company can be found at https://devtechgroup.com.

