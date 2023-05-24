Presentation on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 3 p.m. PT

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6th at 3 p.m. PT.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Mobivity

Mobivity's cloud-based Connected Rewards technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world's biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

