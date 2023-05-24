Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) (the "Company" or "BVT") is pleased to announce a company record-breaking sales order with one of the largest blueberry growers in the United States, who will integrate BVT's proprietary Vectorite with CR-7 (Clonostachys rosea CR-7) biological fungicide and natural precision agriculture system on their blueberry operations in the upcoming growing season in the Pacific Northwest.

"This new customer is an enterprise-sized grower with large scale operations in multiple key growing regions and will be implementing the BVT system on over 500 acres of their operations spread across Washington and Oregon," said Ian Collinson, Sales Manager at BVT. "This significant development is a strong indication of the growing confidence growers have in the BVT system as most growers historically have tested with small acreages first before committing to such a large portion of their operations."

After this initial growing season with the customer, BVT will have the opportunity to gain further acreage in Oregon and extend the relationship into California, where the grower has significant acreage as well.

"This landmark sized order is yet another example of the growing momentum that's building for BVT in the Pacific Northwest region as we recently announced another large customer engagement as well as collaborations with an alliance of major distributors to continue to expand BVT's product offerings. We are making tremendous strides in the Pacific Northwest which holds significant growth potential for BVT given that Washington rivals Georgia as the state with the largest blueberry acreage, as well as Oregon, which ranks fourth after third place Michigan(1)," continued Mr. Collinson.

The grower has been closely monitoring BVT trial results in the Pacific Northwest over the 2022 growing season, which experienced one of the worst disease incidences in recent years.

Data collected from sales and demos with large-scale growers in the Pacific Northwest in 2022 verifies that the BVT system, when combined with grower standard sprays, or when used to replace some of the sprays, is highly effective in suppressing Monilinia (mummy berry) disease - which is the major fungal disease in the region for blueberry crops - and thus, improving the quality of the crop yield and ultimately, the grower's Return on Investment (ROI). BVT-treated sites had an average disease incidence of just 1.37%, which comparatively was a very low disease rating by industry standards, especially in such a high disease incidence year. For example, prior to using BVT, one of the growers in this region had very high disease pressure - measuring a 40% disease incidence on their farm, and through the BVT-treatment system, the grower was able to exponentially lower the crop's disease incidence and hence materially increasing their ROI.

This data also confirms that BVT-treated berries were consistently larger and heavier than with sole use of the grower standard spray program, with BVT-treated berries an average of 7.3% larger and 26.67% heavier. Since crops are priced based on weight and size, this also translates into higher overall ROI for growers.

"The customer assessed the trial data and was thoroughly impressed with the BVT system's performance for disease management," said Ryan Dragoo, PNW Territory Manager at BVT. "The strong trial results, coupled with their mandate to adopt new technology and different modes of action for combating fungal disease (beyond standard spraying), clearly showed them the value proposition BVT offers for their crops."

(1) Source: USDA, 2021

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com. To receive regular news updates from the Company, subscribe at www.beevt.com/newsletter.

BVT Company Contact:

Ashish Malik, President & CEO, BVT

info@beevt.com

BVT Investor Contacts:

Babak Pedram (Canada & International)

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: 416-995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

William Maze (United States)

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)

bee@rbmilestone.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, "annual revenue potential", are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: planted acres, selling price of competitive chemical pesticides and the US to Canadian dollar exchange rate. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include changes in law, competition, litigation, the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities, state of the capital markets, the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations, new technologies, the ability to protect intellectual property rights, the ability to obtain patent protection for products, third-party intellectual property infringement claims, regulatory changes affecting products, failing research and development activities, the ability to reach and sustain profitability, dependence on business and technical experts, the ability to effectively manage business operations and growth, issuance of debt, dilution of existing securities, volatility of publicly traded securities, potential conflicts of interest, unlikelihood of dividend payments, the potential costs stemming from defending third-party intellectual property infringement claims, the ability to secure relationships with manufacturers and purchasers, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Filing Statement dated August 14,2020, filed with the CSE and securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. All figures are in Canadian dollars.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167130