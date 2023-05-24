Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Its First Quarter 2023 Results

Net subscriber growth in Q1 2023 of 49,000
Expects current strong subscriber net adds to contribute to accelerated revenue growth in 2023
AZOUR, Israel, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
Highlights of the first quarter of 2023
- Net subscriber growth at 49,000: net increase in aftermarket of 44,000 and net increase in OEM of 5,000;
- Revenues of $79.5 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year;
- Net income of $11.4 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year;
- EBITDA of $20.8 million, up 8% year-over-year;
- Generated $17.4 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Declared dividend of $3 million and continued share buy-back program totaling $1.2 million in the quarter;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with the results of the first quarter of 2023. The year has begun on a strong note and the accelerated subscriber growth we witnessed last year is starting to make its mark on our financial results. We experienced record subscriber revenues in the quarter with record subscriber gross margins and also saw our highest quarterly net income and EBITDA in over four years. Our success stems from introducing valuable new products and services that cater to our customer's mobility needs, while leveraging the synergies of our 2 million-plus ongoing subscribers across all the regions in which we operate."
"We are seeing an increase in interest in Latin America from car manufacturers, as well as from financing firms. We are increasingly optimistic for the upcoming quarters and expect that the positive trends we are currently experiencing will continue through 2023 and beyond."
First Quarter 2023 Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $79.5 million, an increase of 10.3% compared with revenues of $72.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
70% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $55.8 million, an increase of 11% over first quarter 2022 revenues.
The subscriber base amounted to 2,115,000 as of March 31, 2023 . This represents an increase of 49,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and a net increase of 191,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 44,000 net in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 5,000 net in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $23.7 million, an increase of 8% compared with that of the first quarter of last year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $36.7 million (46.2% of revenues), a 10% increase compared with gross profit of $33.3 million (46.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 58.1%, compared with 55.9% in the first quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 18.2% in the quarter, compared with 23.7% in the first quarter of last year.
Operating income for the quarter was $15.9 million (20.0% of revenues), an increase of 11% compared with an operating income of $14.4 million (19.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $20.8 million (26.2% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared with an EBITDA of $19.3 million (26.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.
Financial expenses for the quarter were $0.2 million compared with financial expenses of $2.6 million in the first quarter of last year. In the first quarter of last year there was a large financial loss due to the devaluation of SaverOne, an early stage public company in which Ituran holds equity.
Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million (14.3% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.56, compared to $8.7 million (12.1% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.43 in the first quarter of last year.
Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $17.4 million .
On the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $33.5 million and debt of $9.2 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million . This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $28.2 million and debt of $12.2 million, amounting to a net cash of $16.0 million, as of December 31, 2022 .
Dividend
For the first quarter of 2023, a dividend of $3 million was declared.
Buy Back
On August 23, 2022, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. On February 23, 2023, the Board of Directors made the decision to increase the buy back by a further $10 million .
In the first quarter, under the program, Ituran purchased 54,000 shares for a total of $1.2 million . There is remaining under the buy back program approximately $12 million, as of March 31, 2023 .
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America . Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America . Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States .
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
33,276
27,850
Investments in marketable securities
209
316
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
47,990
45,821
Other current assets
52,382
48,156
Inventories
27,963
28,509
161,820
150,652
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
1,143
1,188
Investments in other companies
1,730
1,779
Other non-current assets
3,789
3,129
Deferred income taxes
12,051
11,400
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
15,118
15,146
33,831
32,642
Property and equipment, net
42,969
45,598
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
8,678
9,905
Intangible assets, net
11,853
12,620
Goodwill
39,411
39,510
Total assets
298,562
290,927
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
8,901
11,845
Accounts payable
23,903
21,937
Deferred revenues
23,105
21,783
Other current liabilities
38,719
37,407
94,628
92,972
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
281
345
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
21,541
21,224
Deferred income taxes
1,534
1,534
Deferred revenues
14,283
13,036
Others non-current liabilities
2,110
2,071
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
5,847
6,886
45,596
45,096
Stockholders' equity
152,539
145,797
Non-controlling interests
5,799
7,062
Total equity
158,338
152,859
Total liabilities and equity
298,562
290,927
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
(in thousands
Three months period
except per share data)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Telematics services
55,777
50,226
Telematics products
23,695
21,846
79,472
72,072
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
23,392
22,132
Telematics products
19,391
16,677
42,783
38,809
Gross profit
36,689
33,263
Research and development expenses
4,138
4,140
Selling and marketing expenses
3,323
3,124
General and administrative expenses
13,273
11,712
Other income (expenses), net
43
(79)
Operating income
15,912
14,366
Other income, net
21
-
Financing expenses, net
(195)
(2,565)
Income before income tax
15,738
11,801
Income tax expenses
(3,419)
(2,464)
Share in losses of affiliated companies,net
(366)
(43)
Net income for the period
11,953
9,294
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(598)
(565)
Net income attributable to the Company
11,355
8,729
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
0.56
0.43
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
20,314
20,534
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
Three months period
(in thousands)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
11,953
9,294
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,905
4,907
Loss in respect of trading marketable securities
1
2,350
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net
861
918
Share in losses of affiliated company, net
366
43
Deferred income taxes
(603)
157
Capital gain from sale of property and equipment, net
(7)
(62)
Increase in accounts receivable
(2,780)
(3,685)
Increase in other current and non-current assets
(4,576)
(3,026)
Increase in inventories
(159)
(4,750)
Increase in accounts payable
3,665
1,211
Increase in deferred revenues
2,729
1,846
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
1,040
(2,253)
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,395
6,950
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon
retirement, net of withdrawals
(383)
(392)
Capital expenditures
(2,903)
(6,122)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(295)
(377)
Investment in long term deposit
-
(22)
Sale of investment in marketable securities
99
-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
18
210
Net cash used in investment activities
(3,464)
(6,703)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
1,139
(49)
Repayment of long term loan
(4,142)
(4,177)
Dividend paid
(2,797)
(2,891)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
(795)
-
Acquisition of company shares
(1,200)
-
Net cash used in in financing activities
(7,795)
(7,117)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(710)
(182)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,426
(7,052)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
27,850
50,306
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
33,276
43,254
Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:
In March 2023, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 3 million . The dividend was paid in April 2023
