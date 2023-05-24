Anzeige
24.05.2023 | 14:30
INVISIO AB: INVISIO receives order worth SEK 90 million from a European customer

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received an order worth approximately SEK 90 million for hearing protection and communication systems under the Racal Acoustics brand. The customer is a European NATO country and the systems will be used in vehicles. Most of the deliveries will take place during the current year.

The hearing protection and communication systems under the Racal Acoustics brand are mainly used in heavy vehicles in critical and extremely noisy conditions, which puts high demands both on communication capability and hearing protection functionality.

"There is no doubt that the Racal Acoustics solutions are market-leading in extremely noisy vehicle environments. The current order is a clear example of the increased activity level we are now seeing in the market for heavy military vehicles, particularly in Europe," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO
Mobile: + 45 5372 7722 | Email: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | email: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information
was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the President/CEO, on May 24, 2023, at 14:00 CEST.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how including in software, materials technology and integration. The company's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3774155/2080277.pdf

INVISIO receives order worth SEK 90 million from a European customer

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invisio-receives-order-worth-sek-90-million-from-a-european-customer-301833416.html

