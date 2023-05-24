Market Logic Software, GmbH: DeepSights From Market Logic Integrates With Google Chat to Widen Easy Access to Trusted Market Insights for Employees

Market Logic enables better business decision-making for Google Suite users with AI insights assistant DeepSights.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Google Workspace users can now use Google Chat to connect to their organisation's trusted market insights. By opening a conversation with Market Logic Software's AI insights assistant, DeepSights, directly in Google Chat, business users will be able to get answers to their market and consumer intelligence whenever they need.

Market Logic announces DeepSights integration with Google Chat





The new Google Chat integration complements an existing integration with Microsoft Teams, ensuring comprehensive access to DeepSights for business users in companies of all sizes. Typically, it can take 10 to 20 minutes for an insights or intelligence manager to find and share the relevant data in a concise response to questions from colleagues. Delays in helping colleagues within other business functions inevitably pile up, however, as those insights managers need to find time to respond to ad hoc queries alongside their scheduled workload. With DeepSights, the same question could be answered in seconds and include full references to trusted resources.

"For years, insights and intelligence teams have struggled with finding ways to connect business users efficiently with the rich set of market insights they have curated. DeepSights removes those barriers by making these insights instantly available via Google Chat or Microsoft Teams. This level of accessibility makes better-informed decision-making a reality for businesses at a scale that wasn't previously possible," says Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Market Logic.

The DeepSights AI insights assistant is the latest innovation by Market Logic, whose award-winning Market Insights Platform is used by many of the world's largest brands. Global enterprises such as Dyson, Vodafone, Philips, and Astra Zeneca, use Market Logic to centralize all internal and external knowledge assets, conduct new research, and connect with business stakeholders through a single hub.

DeepSights is the first AI tool specially trained to generate natural language answers to business questions about markets, trends, and consumer behaviours. It is the only AI in the market to provide reliable answers that include citations to verifiable, trusted insights.

About Market Logic Software

Market Logic is a market-leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions. Our AI-enabled insights management platform allows insights teams to equip business decision-makers with trusted insights at scale and speed. Since 2006, we have helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Astra Zeneca, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

Contact Information

Caroline Woods

PR & Communications Manager

caroline.woods@marketlogicsoftware.com

SOURCE: Market Logic Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756977/DeepSightsTM-From-Market-Logic-Integrates-With-Google-Chat-to-Widen-Easy-Access-to-Trusted-Market-Insights-for-Employees