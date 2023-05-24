Jaguar Health, Inc.: Board Certified Patient Advocate Stacey Tinianov, MPH, Joins Jaguar Health's Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that Stacey Tinianov, MPH, a Board Certified Patient Advocate, has joined the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"We are very pleased that Stacey has joined our SAB," said Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar's Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and Chief Scientific Officer. "Being a cancer survivor herself, Stacey is a passionate advocate for patient engagement and treatment guidelines that are inclusive of shared decision-making among patients, providers, payers, and regulators. She has published extensively on patient needs and inclusion of patient-reported outcomes in clinical trials, which is well aligned with the design and conduct of our ongoing phase 3 OnTarget clinical trial of crofelemer for the prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult solid tumor patients receiving targeted therapy with or without standard chemotherapy."

"My focus as a patient advocate is on the quality of life of people undergoing treatment for cancer. Targeted therapies have transformed the cancer treatment ecosystem, but those additional months and years of survival often come with severe side effects," said Ms. Tinianov. "With patient enrollment now complete for the Company's pivotal OnTarget phase 3 clinical trial of crofelemer, I'm excited to join the Company's SAB and absolutely thrilled to support Jaguar's mission to address the highly neglected comorbidity of cancer treatment-related diarrhea (CTD). Comfort and dignity are critical components of cancer care. CTD impacts the comfort and dignity of those on targeted cancer therapies as well as their ability to adhere to their targeted cancer therapy."

"Stacey shares our deep passion for empowering patients with a voice in their treatment options," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and chief executive officer. "She excels at building bridges between patient communities and oncology focused organizations as a patient and community engagement consultant, and we're thrilled to have Stacey join our SAB and support us in our initiatives for ensuring that crofelemer reaches oncology patients following the approval of our drug. Supportive care is cancer care, and we look forward to having her augment this very important focus at Jaguar."

Ms. Tinianov is Vice President of Advocacy & Partnerships at Rabble Health, and was previously Director of Advocacy & Engagement at Ciitizen, a patient-led health data platform focused on improving individual outcomes and accelerating global research for people with cancer. Prior to that, she served as Director of Partnerships & Engagement at Robin Care, a cancer support platform designed to create a more personalized, empowered cancer experience. Previously, Ms. Tinianov was the Director of Patient Services at Cancer Commons, an organization that provides individualized support to thousands of patients experiencing advanced cancer. In 2020, she founded Advocates for Collaborative Education so that advocates across the cancer community could learn with and from each other. Before her pivot to healthcare, she managed a portfolio of big data programs at Cisco Systems within Global Operations. She is a policy advocate for the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship (NCCS), and a member of the Patient Partnership committee for the Multinational Association for Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC). Ms. Tinianov is an active congress speaker, voice in social media, and has several published articles and book chapters. She holds a Masters in Public Health from the Milliken School of Public Health at George Washington University and is a Board Certified Patient Advocate.

About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea

As many as 50% to 100% of cancer patients experience diarrhea, depending on their treatment regimen, and diarrhea has the potential to cause dehydration, infections, and non-adherence to treatment in this population. Novel "targeted cancer therapy" agents, such as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and CDK 4/6 inhibitors with or without cycle chemotherapy agents, may cause increased electrolyte and fluid content in the gut lumen, which results in passage of loose/watery stools (i.e., secretory diarrhea). Diarrhea has been reported as one of the most common side effects of TKIs and may result in cancer therapy drug holidays or reductions from therapeutic dose, potentially impacting patient outcome.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics, & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on the development of rare disease indications of crofelemer and expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

