Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") announced the appointment of Mr. Joel Ahrens to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2023, and the retirement of Mr. Paul Rokeby and his resignation from the role.

"The board and management team express our sincere thanks to Paul for his service and significant contribution to MINK from the Company's inception in March 2021, through its IPO in September 2021, and then the completion of its Qualifying Transaction in late December 2022. We appreciate him both personally and professionally and wish him well in his next chapter," said Natasha Dixon, President and CEO and "We welcome Joel Ahrens to our team," she added.

Mr. Ahrens has been a partner of MNP LLP (Timmins) since 2021. He is a member of CPA Ontario (2010) and CPA Canada and a graduate from Nipissing University (2007) with an Honours, Bachelor of Business Administration. He has significant experience working with junior exploration companies though his MNP practice.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for battery metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Montcalm project, which covers approximately 40 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co. (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). The project has excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as its proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 14,972,319 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P.Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedar.com.

