VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Shareholder Notice

LETTER FROM THE BOARD TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF VANECK JUNIOR GOLD MINERS UCITS ETF (THE "FUND")

VanEck UCITS ETFs plc

Directors: Jonathan R. Simon, Bruce J. Smith, Adam Phillips, Mary Canning, Jon Lukomnik, Adrian Waters, Gijsbert Koning,

24 May 2023

This letter is to inform you on behalf of the board of directors of the Company (the "Directors") about recent developments in respect of the Fund.

Fund and issued share class details

Share Class Name ISIN VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF (USD) Class A IE00BQQP9G91



Changes to the Index Methodology

The methodology of the index which the Fund tracks, the MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index (the "Index"), will change as follows;

The Index review and rebalance will take place in March and September. The Index will rebalance in June and December.

Following weighting strategy will apply: The top 5 Index components by float market capitalization will get 7%, 6.5%, 6%, 5.5%, and 5% and all of the Index components below the top 5 will be capped at 4.5% based on their float market capitalization.

At each review and rebalance of the Index (i.e. in March and September), the top 5 index components will be recorded. At each rebalance of the Index (i.e. in June and December), the top 5 companies from the previous review of the Index will receive the same weights (namely, 7%, 6.5%, 6%, 5.5%, and 5%), and all the rest of the Index components will be capped at 4.5% based on their float market capitalization.

At an rebalance of the Index, in case a component from the top 5 does not exist anymore, the biggest Index component by float market capitalization which is not in the top 5 will be moved up in rank. For example, if the biggest Index component is acquired, the second biggest Index component will be the biggest and the rest will also move up by one rank where 6 biggest in rank will be the 5 biggest. The biggest Index component which is not in the top 5 will be determined based on market data on Wednesday before the second Friday of June and December.

The changes will take effect on 16 June 2023 .

The Supplement of the Fund will be amended accordingly in due course and will be available to Shareholders free of charge.

Full details of the methodology can be found at https://marketvector.com/index-guides .

Should you wish to redeem your shareholding as a result of the changes, you may do so in accordance with the dealing provisions outlined in the Prospectus.

If you have any queries, concerning the matters outlined in this Notice, please contact your local agent, or (if none) VanEck at the registered address provided above or at international@vaneck.com.

