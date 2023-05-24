ADEC Innovations: ADEC ESG Solutions Rejoins CDP as an Accredited Solutions Provider

Global sustainability leader ADEC ESG Solutions recognized as accredited resource for driving organizational value and delivering impact.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / ADEC ESG Solutions, an ADEC Innovation, announces today that it has rejoined a select network of CDP service providers with its accreditation as a CDP silver climate change consultancy partner.

CDP is the global non-profit which runs the world's environmental disclosure system used by over 18,700 companies and 1,200 cities, states, and regions. CDP is backed by 745 investors with assets of US$130 trillion and 330+ large purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in buying power.

ADEC ESG Solutions is a global sustainability consultancy firm that collaborates and innovates on sustainability solutions to help organizations responsibly grow and operate. Offering customized, hands-on solutions such as sustainability program development and in-depth technical expertise through a strategic lens, ADEC ESG reshapes climate-related risk into positive impact and value.

CDP accredits service providers who support companies on their environmental journey, from climate-related scenario analysis to designing strategies for a water-secure and deforestation-free future. Accredited providers help companies disclosing to CDP to address gaps in their environmental performance and identify opportunities for becoming leaders in the corporate environmental action space.

"Companies and their investors are making climate-related risks and impacts a priority, and CDP plays a pivotal role in bringing transparency and understanding to ESG on the world stage," said James M. Donovan, Global CEO of ADEC Innovations. "By continuing to offer these services to reporting companies, ADEC Innovations remains committed to supporting organizations worldwide as they implement their ambitious practices in a world where sustainability matters."

Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships, CDP commented, "As part of our network of accredited solutions providers, ADEC ESG Solutions brings highly valued expertise to thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data and support them to implement leading actions to manage their risks and reduce their impacts. We are confident that ADEC ESG Solutions' capabilities will be useful, and we are glad to once again accredit them as a valued, high-quality service provider."

About ADEC ESG Solutions

ADEC Innovations' ESG business advances sustainable practices around the world, helping organizations responsibly grow and operate. ADEC ESG seamlessly delivers fully-integrated, cost-effective consulting, data management, and software solutions to ensure we meet our clients' ever-evolving ESG needs, and help them reshape risk into positive impact and value. Visit adecesg.com to learn more.

About CDP

Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Over 19,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022. Fully TCFD-aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero-carbon, sustainable, and resilient economy. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

