10Web AI Website Builder 2.0: Empowering Effortless Website Creation With Generative AI

10Web - AI-powered WordPress platform, is excited to announce the launch of AI Website Builder 2.0, which revolutionizes website creation by harnessing the power of generative AI. This innovative product, which integrates ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion, is now available to the public, facilitating the creation of customizable and responsive WordPress websites within minutes.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / 10Web - AI-powered WordPress platform, is excited to announce the launch of AI Website Builder 2.0, which revolutionizes website creation by harnessing the power of generative AI. With this innovative update, users can now build professional websites at an unprecedented pace, benefiting from AI-generated content and images, while enjoying the flexibility and customizability of WordPress.

AI Website Builder

Generative AI transforms not only the creation of simpler forms of content but also more complicated workflows of web development, website building and management. It opens up a lot of opportunities for new experiments in site building. No-code experience of interacting with AI agents replaces traditional site creation flows through manual coding or using templates, by making it easier, faster and more personalized.

10Web's AI Website Builder 2.0 signifies a breakthrough in web development, enabling seamless site creation and management leveraging generative AI. This new technology streamlines the entire website building process, eliminating the need for extensive coding or technical expertise. The workflow is simple: users answer a couple of questions about their business and provide some personalization preferences, utilizing ChatGPT the builder crafts SEO-optimized text content, while Stable Diffusion generates images and visual content to capture the essence of each business or service. As a result, a fully-fledged and personalized WordPress website is created in record time.

Moreover, websites created by AI Builder are hosted on 10Web's fast and automated cloud hosting infrastructure, ensuring high-speed performance and optimization. Users are also granted full editing control through the user-friendly editor based on popular open source plugin Elementor, further underscoring the platform's dedication to accessibility and customization.

With WordPress underpinning approximately 43% of all websites globally, its widespread adoption and open-source nature make it a versatile platform for all website needs. However, the rise of platforms like Wix and Squarespace has shown a need for simpler and more accessible web design solutions, particularly for less tech-savvy users.

"The recent update of our 10Web AI Website Builder has the potential to revolutionize the website building process. Our users can now experience increased speed, efficiency, and creative freedom, enabling them to bring their visions to life effortlessly. At 10Web, our mission is to empower businesses and individuals to maximize their online potential through WordPress and AI, and this latest release reflects our dedication to that mission. The possibilities are boundless, and we look forward to witnessing the incredible websites our users will create using this tool." - Tigran Nazaryan, CEO of 10Web.

The release of 10Web AI Website Builder 2.0 further solidifies 10Web's commitment to empowering businesses and individuals to easily create functional and visually appealing websites. Whether you're a freelancer, a small business owner, or a seasoned web developer, this innovative solution is poised to reinvent the way websites are designed and developed.

About 10Web:

10Web is the first AI-Powered WordPress Platform that simplifies and accelerates the entire website building, hosting, speed and management process, meeting the needs of website building for beginners, professional developers, and everyone in between. Offering a comprehensive automated solution via AI, 10Web enables everyone to have an online presence and empower businesses to prioritize growth and creativity over time-consuming manual tasks.

For more information, visit: https://10web.io/

Contact Information

Araks Nalbandyan

Director of Digital Marketing

araks@10web.email

SOURCE: 10Web

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756705/10Web-AI-Website-Builder-20-Empowering-Effortless-Website-Creation-With-Generative-AI