Spring Labs Launches $10M Breach Safe Program for Unrivaled Data Security Protection

With cyber threats on the rise and data breaches causing significant financial and reputation damage, organizations across all industries are seeking robust security solutions to protect their sensitive information. Spring Labs' True Zero product provides cutting-edge data tokenization, eliminating sensitive consumer data risk from enterprises without affecting their ability to query, link, or generate insights from this data.

The new Breach Safe program amplifies the protection offered by True Zero by providing breach remediation services in the unlikely event of a security incident. Affected customers will receive prompt notification, as well as credit monitoring and individual identity theft protection to minimize potential risks.

"In a world where companies are experiencing unprecedented levels of breach anxiety, our Breach Safe program is designed to restore confidence in their ability to use data flexibly without compromising security," said John Sun, CEO of Spring Labs. "By offering up to $10 million in breach remediation services, we aim to alleviate the concerns associated with data breaches, ultimately empowering businesses to better serve their customers."

TransUnion's expertise in the credit reporting and identity protection space makes them the ideal partner for Spring Labs' Breach Safe program.

