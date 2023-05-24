LevelTen Energy says it will offer power purchase agreements (PPAs) through a series of renewable energy auctions.LevelTen Energy says it will offer PPAs through a series of auctions, with the aim of making such deals faster and easier to finalize. PPAs typically take 12 months to execute, and the longer the process, the higher the risk of deal failure, according to LevelTen. In 2022, 20% of PPAs being negotiated failed to materialize, based on a survey of European developers. Seattle-based LevelTen aims to streamline the PPA process by connecting experienced developers and motivated buyers. Developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...