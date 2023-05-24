Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2023 | 15:10
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank of Latvia has received SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" application for permission to express the takeover bid of the shares of AS "VEF"

On 23.05.2023 Bank of Latvia has received SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS
application to receive permission for expressing the takeover bid for AS "VEF"
shares in accordance with the Share Buyback Law Article 14, paragraph 1. 

1. Company, registration number, legal address and webpage:

AS "VEF" (registration no. 40003001328, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214,
Riga, LV-1039, webpage: https://asvef.lv/). 

2. Information about the Offeror:

SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" (registration no. 40003514685, legal address -
Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039). 

3. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 1.78 EUR.

4. Term of the takeover bid: 14 (fourteen) days, from the day on which
prospectus is published on the webpage of AS "Nasdaq Riga". 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius
