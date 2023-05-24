Bank of Latvia has received SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" application for permission to express the takeover bid of the shares of AS "VEF"

On 23.05.2023 Bank of Latvia has received SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS application to receive permission for expressing the takeover bid for AS "VEF" shares in accordance with the Share Buyback Law Article 14, paragraph 1. 1. Company, registration number, legal address and webpage: AS "VEF" (registration no. 40003001328, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039, webpage: https://asvef.lv/). 2. Information about the Offeror: SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" (registration no. 40003514685, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039). 3. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 1.78 EUR. 4. Term of the takeover bid: 14 (fourteen) days, from the day on which prospectus is published on the webpage of AS "Nasdaq Riga". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius