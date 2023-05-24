Plan International USA: Plan International and Kotex Uplift Girls Globally To Break Period Stigmas

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Each day, more than 300 million girls and women around the world have their periods, yet many face significant barriers to managing their periods safely and easily. That's why three years ago, Plan International USA embarked on a partnership with Kimberly-Clark, its foundation and the company's Kotex® brand to help people comfortably manage their periods.

"No girl should ever feel ashamed about being on her period," Plan International USA President & CEO Shanna Marzilli said. "It's a healthy, normal part of everyday life. We at Plan are incredibly proud to work with young leaders around the world, including here in the U.S., who are challenging stereotypes and breaking the silence around periods. They are leading the way to a better future for us all."

Through the Kimberly-Clark partnership, we have reached more than 3.5 million individuals to date as part of menstrual health management and education programs in Brazil, China, Colombia, Guatemala, India, Nigeria, Peru and Vietnam. These programs take a comprehensive approach - meeting girls' and women's immediate needs for supplies, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to understand menstruation and creating a supportive environment that is free of period myths and stigmas.

"Millions of women and girls are stigmatized, excluded and discriminated against simply because they menstruate. In many countries, even the term 'period' is cast in a negative light and associated with judgement, fear, anxiety and embarrassment," said Juanita Pelaez, Vice President of Kimberly-Clark's global adult and feminine care brands "Our Kotex brand exists to ensure that a period never stands in the way of any woman's progress, and I am particularly passionate about our partnership with Plan International as we continue to champion and uplift women and girls by fighting period stigmas and the barriers they create."

Since 2020, Plan has trained 8,466 young people in menstrual health education, in partnership with Kimberly-Clark, to act as advocates and lead trainings with their peers in the community.

"Before, boys would tease us and be awkward around the topic of menstruation," Liset, a 14-year-old Plan advocate from Peru, said. "They would make jokes about how we would stain our bedsheets while sleeping. But thanks to the program, boys understand more about menstruation. We can talk about it without fear and we're breaking down myths. Before they were confused, but now they are more tolerant and understanding."

To join us in uplifting girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day, allies can take action by:

About Plan International USA

Powered by supporters, Plan International USA partners with adolescent girls, young women and children around the world to overcome oppression and gender inequality, providing the support and resources that are unique to their needs and the needs of their communities, ensuring they achieve their full potential with dignity, opportunity and safety. Founded in 1937, Plan is an independent development and humanitarian organization that is active in more than 80 countries.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

Liset, a 14-year old Plan advocate from Peru.

