The Lifetime Value Company Takes Home Three Awards in Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program

The New York-based tech company was named twice as a national Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner and once in the New York region.

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) has been named in three Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® programs by The National Association for Business Resources (NABR), including the Spring 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, Top 101 Highest Scoring Winners and the 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in New York. The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winners are not ranked.





With a portfolio of consumer brands including BeenVerified, Bumper, Ownerly and more, LTVCo. is a fast-growing technology organization that builds exciting data products, from web-based services to best-in-class apps. Within LTVCo., a culture of excellence is nurtured through mentorship, a shared commitment to success, and the flexibility to establish a work-life balance model that supports the overall well-being of all team members.

"We're thrilled to be honored with these three Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® awards! This recognition is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and passion of our incredible team," Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo. said. "LTVCo. promotes a culture of continuous learning, where testing and innovation are deeply ingrained in our DNA-team members are encouraged to take risks and embrace failure as an opportunity to learn. By fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, we encourage our team to question everything respectfully, bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the table to drive innovation and improvement to our products and to our workplace."

LTVCo. was also awarded the same three prestigious awards in 2022: Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in New York and included in the Top 101 Highest Scoring Winners.

The Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® in the Nation offers different timelines of applications throughout the year: spring, summer, fall, and winter. The spring Best and Brightest National winners honored 195 winning organizations from across the country out of 1,300 nominations and also honored some of the Top 101 Highest Scoring Companies in the Nation. The summer, fall, and winter application process is still currently open.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

All 2023 companies that will be selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in the Wall Street Journal.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

