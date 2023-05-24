Cann American Corp. Announces Closing of Prodigy Health Plus and Provides Audit Update

RUTHERFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Cann American Corp. (OTC Pink:CNNA), the "Company", a holding company focused on developing alternative therapeutics, is pleased to announce the closing of the Liberty Health Plus acquisition and further updates.

On May 10th the Company completed the acquisition of Liberty Health Plus. Upon completion the Company appointed Michael Kramer, Liberty Heath Plus's Founder, to its board of directors.

Additionally, in an effort to support brand synergy, the board has approved a name change from Liberty Health Plus to Prodigy Health Plus. Services administered by Careington International Corporation will not be interrupted during the transition.

The current operations of Liberty Health Plus, now Prodigy Health Plus, already capturing multi-million-dollar market share, through services administered by Careington, which had revenue of $373.8 million in 2022, allows affordable access to a variety of nationally established products including: DialCare Physician Access®, DialCare Mental Wellness®, DialCare Teledentistry®, DialCare Virtual Vet®, as well Liberty Health Plus RX.

Prodigy Health Plus RX is the nation's first free pharmacy, by providing 605 of the most prescribed generic medications for free through its membership plan. Prescriptions are accepted by 64,000 pharmacies nationwide. Including: Walgreens®, CVS pharmacy®, Walmart Pharmacy®, Rite Aid®, and Albertsons®.

Similar to a gym membership. Once enrolled, customers get access to all Liberty Health Plus RX medications for free. The Company expects the new Prodigy Health Plus website to launch within the next 10 days.

Furthermore, with regards to the ongoing audit process, CNNA is pleased to confirm that all documentation, financial information, and contracts have been received by the Company's auditor. The auditor is in the process of confirming all contractual agreements as there is nothing further that the CNNA has not provided. The Company expects the auditor's due diligence to resolve this week with filings approved for upload prior to June 1st.

Stated Cann American CEO, Jason Tucker: "Within the next few weeks, we will be revealing several significant updates that the Company has withheld during the completion of the lengthy audit process. The Company wishes to express its gratitude to all of those that have supported us during this transition and we firmly believe we will achieve OTCQB status, exponentially increasing shareholder value, this year."

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing alternative therapeutics across a range of sectors from CBD to regenerative medicines.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

