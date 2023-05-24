Flushing the orderbook of JSC VEF shares

On May 24, 2023 the announcement about the takeover bid of the shares of AS "VEF" was published. The price of one share, according to the prospectus, is set at 1.78 EUR. This represents a difference greater than 10% from the closing price on May 24, 2023. Proceeding from the above and according to INET Nordic Market Model Document, Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of JSC VEF shares at the end of the May 24, 2023 trading session. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.