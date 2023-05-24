Australia and the United States have agreed to collaboratively accelerate and expand clean energy supply chains, renewable energy tech manufacturing, and supplies of critical minerals.From pv magazine Australia Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden have signed a formal agreement that will see the two nations collaborate to develop solar, wind and storage technology, co-ordinate critical minerals supply, develop new battery technologies, and support emerging hydrogen markets. The pair signed the Climate, Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact during ...

